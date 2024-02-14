9 Must-watch Pakistani dramas of 2024: Ishq Murshid to Mein

Hyderabad: In recent years, Pakistani dramas have captured the hearts of Indian viewers, transcending borders with compelling storylines and characters. Following the success of hits like ‘Tere Bin,’ ‘Mere Humsafar,’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,’ the anticipation for more gripping stories from across the border is palpable among fans.

So, let’s have a look at the trending and upcoming Pakistani dramas for 2024.

Top Ongoing Pakistani Dramas

1. Jaane Jahan

Starring Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan, this passionate love story is currently airing twice a week, gaining popularity on YouTube since its premiere on December 22.

2. Ishq Murshid

A romantic light-hearted series featuring Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, premiered on Hum TV on October 8, 2023, captivating audiences with a storyline about an elite class politician in disguise. It is slowly nearing towards its final episode now.

3. Namak Haram

Airing since November, this drama features Imran Ashraf, Sarah Khan, and others in a gripping tale, currently at its 16th episode.

4. Khaie

Faysal Quraishi and Durefishan star in this drama directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. With critical acclaim, it started in January and is among the trending shows on YouTube.

Dramas That Recently Concluded

1. Mein

Starring Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan, this recently concluded drama continues to trend on YouTube, allowing viewers to catch up on all the episodes.

2. Razia

Mahira Khan’s comeback drama, which aired in the second half of 2023, alongside Mohib Mirza and Momal Shaikh, has concluded and is available for viewing on YouTube.

3. Jaise Aapki Marzi

Concluding on December 26, this drama starring Durefishan Saleem, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Kiran Malik remains among the most-watched Pakistani dramas on YouTube.

Upcoming Pakistani Dramas of 2024

1. Sun Mere Dil

Announced by Abdullah Kadwani, this mega drama with Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali, written by Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and directed by Haseeb Hasan, is currently in production stage.

2. Tere Bin Season 2

The highly anticipated sequel of Tere Bin is officially in the works, bringing back the beloved onscreen pair of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, with a premiere date expected soon.

With these exciting dramas on the horizon, Pakistani entertainment continues to captivate audiences worldwide, promising a mix of romance, drama, and unforgettable storytelling in 2024.