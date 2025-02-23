9 Naxals surrender to Telangana police in Mulugu

Hyderabad: Nine members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered to the Telangana police in Mulugu district on Sunday, February 23.

The surrendered Maoists are Madakam Unga,32, Madakam Idimi,23, Podiyam Kosa,32, Sodi Jogi, 21, Kunjam Ithe, 20, Sodi Bhudra,32, Kunjam Kosa,31, Podiyam Ithe,18, and Kunjam Kosa,30.

The Maoists decided to lay down their arms after learning about the welfare initiatives of the police and CRPF for tribal communities, as well as the development and rehabilitation support offered to surrendered Maoists through the “Operation Cheyutha” programme, an official release said.

On February 21, a female Maoist leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), accused of killing two police officers, surrendered in Telangana’s Warangal district.

The Maoist leader has been identified as Vanjem Kesha. Disclosing details of this surrender, Warangal police commissioner Amber Kishore Jha said that she was a member of Chaitanya Natya Mandali since her childhood.

Kesha’s father Hidma (who is currently in jail) from Rasapalli village of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh was also a Maoist party worker, the senior police office notified.

In a similar incident, Nineteen members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered to the Bhadradri Kothagudem Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Telangana.

These surrenders included Maoist cadres operating in the Kanker, Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, one of the surrendered members held the rank of Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on their head, while two others were Area Committee Members (ACM), each carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh.

The remaining sixteen surrendered members were from the Village Committee and Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC).

Police stated that the Maoists decided to join the mainstream due to welfare programs for tribals in the area taken up by the police and CRPF.

(With inputs of PTI)