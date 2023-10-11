9 years of Modi govt have been in a way ‘cultural renaissance’ for country: Amit Shah

Chandigarh: The nine years of the Narendra Modi government have been in a way a “cultural renaissance” for the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

He also highlighted that the government has taken many decisions which will give further impetus to the economy and also take the country ahead on the diplomatic front.

The senior BJP leader was addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of Mahant Shri Chand Nath Yogi at the Baba Mastnath Math at Rohtak in Haryana.

Referring to the recently held G20 Summit, Shah said the grouping of emerging and developed economies adopted the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration by consensus. The declaration was adopted amid a situation in which “a war was going on between Ukraine and Russia and the world was divided”, he said.

Shah said that “many decisions have been taken (by the government) which in the coming time will prove to be ones that will give further impetus to our economy and take the country far ahead on the diplomatic front”.

The tenure of the Modi government in a way has been nine years of “cultural renaissance”, the home minister said.

Referring to the under-construction Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, he told the gathering that Ram Lalla will reside in his grand temple in 2024 after 550 years. In January 2024, “we all will be fortunate that in our lifetime we will be able to see where Lord Ram was born and the Ram temple will come up there”, Shah said.

He also talked about the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, the Mahakal Lok corridor in Madhya Pradesh’ Ujjain, the Kartarpur Sahib corridor between India and Pakistan, and the inauguration of the Mata Sharda Devi temple in Kashmir among other projects.

These nine years are in a way nine years of “cultural renaissance”, he said and added that yoga and ayurveda were also promoted and popularised.

By organising the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, the Kashi-Telugu Sangamam and the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Modi has “made a great effort for a renaissance of India’s cultural unity”, Shah said.

The ‘Sengol’, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, was also installed in the new Parliament building, he said. All this has given great pace to cultural and spiritual revolution, Shah said.

The home minister said that he has come here on the invitation of Mahant Balak Nath Yogi and also to pay tributes to late BJP leader and MP Chand Nath, who passed away six years ago.

“I came in contact with Chand Nath when he was an MP and I was president of the party,” said Shah and added that Chand Nath had said impossible looking tasks can be fulfilled with relentless efforts to realise them.

Shah said that India is a land of several sects, but the Nath sect holds a special place. The Nath sect has build many important institutions in various fields, including education, he said.

He also lauded the performance of the Indian contingent at the recently held Asian Games in China.

It is a matter of joy for all, especially Haryana, that India won more than 100 medals for the first time after independence, he said.

Be it the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games or other international competitions, after 2014, India has made great progress in the sports arena, he said.

Shah said the main reason was that the Modi government ensured promotion of sports from scouting for talent at the grassroots to their coaching, training and diet.