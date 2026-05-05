9-yr-old mauled by stray dogs in Rajasthan; Om Birla offers condolences

Kota: A nine-year-old girl was attacked and mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs after she left her home to defecate in the fields near a village in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, officials said.

Hearing of the tragedy, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi parliamentarian Om Birla visited the aggrieved family at their village on Monday and paid condolence. He handed over compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the family, promising another Rs 1 lakh aid through public funding, and directed Bundi collector for further assistance from the administration.

He also directed authorities to ensure preventive measures against attack by stray dogs.

The deceased Rinku Bheel, a resident of Alkodia village under Talera police station, was a student of Class 3 at a local government school and came from a family of daily wage labourers.

The incident occurred around 6 am Monday, May 4, when the minor, as usual, left her thatched home in the village to defecate in the fields near her house.

During this, she was brutally attacked by a pack of stray dogs, that mauled her body at multiple places, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Talera, Rajesh Tailor said.

“Flesh at some portions of the body was entirely removed and consumed by the stray dogs,” he said.

On hearing the girl’s screams, family members rushed the spot. However, by then, she had received severe injured, DSP Tailor said.

She was rushed to Community Health Centre, Talera, where doctors declared her dead after medical examination, he said.

The police has lodged a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and handed over the body to family members after post-mortem by medical board later in the day, Tailor said.

Meanwhile, on hearing of the incident, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cut short his scheduled programme and reached Alkodia village, where he extended condolence to the aggrieved parents at their home.

Birla also handed over compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the family and assured Rs 1 lakh more through public funding, besides directing authorities to extend all possible aid to the aggrieved family as per norms, and provide benefits under government schemes including PM Awas Yojana.

Birla also directed the district authorities to ensure preventive measures against stray dogs.

Earlier, in February, a pack of stray dogs left a girl severely injured in a government school in Sitapura under the same police station. The victim is said to be undergoing treatment even now.