90 pc Gaza schools completely destroyed: UN report

United Nations: A new report by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI) has raised alarm over the scale of destruction in Gaza, accusing Israeli forces of damaging or destroying over 90 percent of the region’s schools and university buildings. This has made education impossible for more than 658,000 children — many of whom have already been out of school for nearly two years.

The COI said Israeli forces conducted airstrikes, shelling, and demolitions targeting educational institutions, sometimes without adequate warning, and occasionally while civilians were still inside. The report also noted that Israeli forces referred to targeted sites as “former educational facilities” to possibly deflect accountability.

Navi Pillay, Chair of the Commission, accused Israel of carrying out a campaign to “obliterate Palestinian life in Gaza”, warning that attacks on schools, cultural sites, and places of worship are destroying future generations’ right to self-determination.

The Commission documented that Israeli troops had used parts of educational institutions for military purposes, even converting a section of Al-Azhar University into a synagogue. It acknowledged one instance of Hamas using a school for military activity — a violation of international humanitarian law.

More than half of Gaza’s religious and cultural sites, including those serving as civilian shelters, have been damaged or destroyed, the report said. Similar patterns were noted in the West Bank, where Israeli authorities have restricted Palestinian access to significant cultural heritage sites.

The COI called on Israel to cease attacks on protected institutions, end its occupation, remove all settlements, and fully comply with international law. It urged both Israeli and Palestinian authorities to safeguard cultural heritage and educational spaces, and to avoid using civilian structures for military purposes.

It further recommended a time-bound action plan to end grave violations against children and urged Israel to join the Safe Schools Declaration. The Commission also called for independent investigations and prompt reparations for victims.

UN to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution

The UN General Assembly is set to vote on Thursday on a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and the full opening of Israeli border crossings to allow urgent aid deliveries.

Drafted by Spain, the resolution also strongly condemns the use of starvation as a method of warfare. Human rights groups warn that nearly 2 million Palestinians are facing famine if Israel does not lift its blockade and halt its military operations, which resumed in March.

Unlike the Security Council, where a similar resolution was vetoed by the US last week, the General Assembly has no veto powers. Though not legally binding, its resolutions reflect global opinion and are expected to pass with a strong majority.

The resolution references a 28 March order from the International Court of Justice requiring Israel to allow more aid into Gaza. It also calls on Israel, as the occupying power, to ensure humanitarian assistance reaches civilians in need.

Despite some aid being allowed through a US-backed group, both new and existing distribution systems face significant challenges due to Israeli restrictions and ongoing violence at aid sites.

The resolution reaffirms support for a two-state solution with Gaza as part of a future Palestinian state, a proposal Israel currently rejects. It also backs mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

However, like the previous Security Council resolution, it does not condemn Hamas’ 7 October attack on southern Israel, which killed 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage — a key point for the US, which insists Hamas must disarm and leave Gaza.

Israel’s military campaign has killed over 55,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israel claims over 20,000 of those were militants but has not provided evidence.