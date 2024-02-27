94 pc of Indian firms plan to boost workers’ skills, abilities this year: Report

Companies now value candidates with not just AI expertise, but also soft skills and a capacity for learning.

Published: 27th February 2024
New Delhi: About 94 per cent of Indian companies plan to enhance their employees’ skills and abilities, and 53 per cent are looking to provide online training and development programmes in 2024, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to the professional networking platform LinkedIn, upskilling employees, aligning learning programmes to business goals, and creating a culture of learning are the top three focus areas for India’s learning & development (L&D) professionals in 2024.

“With skills for jobs globally expected to change 68 per cent by 2030, we are seeing a greater emphasis on learning both technical and soft skills with a majority of employers surveyed agreeing that this balance will be critical for organisations to succeed in the age of AI,” said Ruchee Anand, Senior Director – Talent, Learning and Engagement Solutions, LinkedIn India.

The report surveyed 4,323 hiring managers in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the US, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, China, the Netherlands, Sweden, MENA, and Brazil.

Amid rapidly changing skill requirements due to AI and automation, the report mentioned 98 per cent of employers in India noted significant shifts in the skills they prioritise for job candidates.

Companies now value candidates with not just AI expertise, but also soft skills and a capacity for learning.

The report revealed that 91 per cent of L&D professionals in India view human skills as increasingly competitive in the economy.

Moreover, the report highlighted that 48 per cent of India’s hiring managers are providing career progression opportunities to their existing employees.

They also believe “helping employees build the skills needed for the future of work” (38 per cent) and “providing competitive salaries and benefits” (31 per cent) are key to retaining top talent.

