96 pc of sewage water treatment by December end: HMWSSB

Hyderabad: By the end of December, 96 percent of the sewage water generated in Hyderabad is set to be treated, according to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Out of the 31 planned Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), 20 are currently operational, with five fully functional.

Many of the remaining plants are in the trial-run phase which are expected to be operational soon.

According to reports, the construction of the remaining nine STPs is progressing on schedule for completion by December. Once fully operational, these facilities will treat a total of 1,106 million liters of sewage daily, significantly reducing pollution and enhancing water quality in the region.

HMWSSB launches special drive to address sewerage overflow

In addition to this, the HMWSSB has launched a special drive to address sewerage overflow issues. Board managing director Ashok Reddy inspected ongoing projects in the Old City and Secunderabad, beginning at Moosarambagh, where he addressed sewerage problems highlighted in the media and emphasized the importance of regular de-silting.

In the Maulana Chilla area, Ashok Reddy noted that sediment accumulation from road-widening had caused sewage overflow and directed the construction of new sewer lines to provide a permanent solution.

In Mohammedguda, the misalignment of sewer pipes has led to ongoing sewage issues, prompting Reddy to request proposals for a new sewer line.

This special initiative will continue until December 31, with the aim of resolving longstanding sewerage challenges in the city.