1.27L citizens to benefit from 2 new reservoirs: Hyderabad water board chief

HMWSSB chief K Ashok Reddy instructed officials to make sure that the reservoirs are operational by the first week of November.

HMSSB MD K Ashok Reddy inspects STPs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director K Ashok Reddy on Saturday, October 19 said that 1,27,000 people in the city would benefit from two new reservoirs.

These reservoirs have a capacity of 4.2 million litres of water.

Reddy instructed officials to make sure that the reservoirs are operational by the first week of November.

He stated the significance of a water audit to minimise transmission losses and reduce costs adding that the Rs 30-crore project would offer purified drinking water and plans for 120 bulk connections are underway with 22 km of distribution lines already built.

The HMWSSB MD also identified a site for a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Tellapur and visited the STP in Nallagandla, ordering the completion of all mechanical and electrical work by the end of November.

This initiative aims to improve water management and sanitation in the region.

