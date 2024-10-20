Golf City in south Hyderabad, to create 10K jobs: Telangana Industries min

Hyderabad: The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of America, in partnership with local firm Stone Craft, plans to establish a Golf City in southern Hyderabad, which is expected to generate 10,000 jobs over the next ten years, Telangana IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu said.

During a meeting at the Secretariat on Saturday, October 19, a PGA delegation from Texas discussed the project with the minister.

The proposed development will include golf courses, residential areas, hotels, and entertainment venues, pending final approval from the Telangana government.

Minister Babu noted that the PGA is collaborating with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in Mumbai for this initiative, with Stone Craft committed to making significant investments in the Telangana project.

“Upon completion, the Golf City is expected to generate job opportunities for 10,000 individuals over the next decade,” added Sridhar Babu.

Revanth’s ‘Fourth City’ vision reiterated

He also mentioned that chief minister A Revanth Reddy envisions the “Fourth City” as a net-zero city, free from pollution.

The project aims to significantly increase green spaces, creating a more pleasant living environment. The PGA consortium plans to develop an 18-hole standard golf course spanning nearly 200 acres, marking it as the first of its kind in South India.

The minister explained that the initiative will also enhance the area’s natural Deccan rocks and local water resources through the Miyawaki method, which involves planting two to four species of indigenous trees for large-scale afforestation.

The PGA is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, having promoted golf for over a century with a network of over 30,000 golf professionals.

It organizes major tournaments like the Ryder Cup and various championships.

The meeting on Saturday included Stone Craft CEO Keerthi Chilukuri and PGA representatives Tim Labb, Alex Hay, David Blum, Ken Sager, and Radha Kishore.