97 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Of these, 79 recorded a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) ranging from 36-200

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Drunk driving in Cyberabad
Drunk driving in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: As many as 97 motorists were booked for drunk driving in the Cyberabad police commissionerate during a special drive on September 25 and 26.

Among those booked, 76 were two-wheeler riders, 15 were four-wheeler drivers, five were three-wheeler drivers, and one was a heavy vehicle driver.

Out of these, 79 recorded a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) ranging from 36 to 200; 12 recorded a BAC of 201-300, and six had a BAC of 301-550. The maximum permissible Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit across India is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood (0.03 per cent).

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Among all offenders, 89 were penalised or sentenced to jail; out of these, a fine was imposed on 85 offenders, three faced fine and imprisonment and one was penalised with a fine and co,mmunity service.

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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