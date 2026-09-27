97 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 97 motorists were booked for drunk driving in the Cyberabad police commissionerate during a special drive on September 25 and 26.

Among those booked, 76 were two-wheeler riders, 15 were four-wheeler drivers, five were three-wheeler drivers, and one was a heavy vehicle driver.

Out of these, 79 recorded a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) ranging from 36 to 200; 12 recorded a BAC of 201-300, and six had a BAC of 301-550. The maximum permissible Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit across India is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood (0.03 per cent).

Among all offenders, 89 were penalised or sentenced to jail; out of these, a fine was imposed on 85 offenders, three faced fine and imprisonment and one was penalised with a fine and co,mmunity service.

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Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.