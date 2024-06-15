9714 Hindu students in MP madrasas must be sent to regular schools: NCPCR

NCPCR chief said that most of the madrasas lack basic amenities, standard infrastructure, and lack proper security arrangements.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th June 2024 10:06 am IST
Allahabad HC declares UP Madarsa Education Act, 2004, 'unconstitutional'
Representative Image

Bhopal: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanungo on Friday urged the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government to ensure that Hindu students in the state are not sent to madrasas and that they receive education at regular schools.

Interacting with the media, Kanungo said the madrasas — where Islamic studies are imparted — are not included under the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

He said the NCPCR was told that at least 9,714 Hindu students were studying in the 1,755 registered madrasas in Madhya Pradesh.

MS Education Academy

Kanungo said that most of these lack basic amenities, standard infrastructure, and lack proper security arrangements.

He also said that as per the information available with the NCPCR, the teachers in the madrasas don’t have the required degrees like B.Ed.

Taking objection to Hindu students being sent to madrasas, Kanungo said: “I request the Madhya Pradesh government to take immediate measures on this matter.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th June 2024 10:06 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button