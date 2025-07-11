9999 registration number sold for over Rs 11L at Warangal RTA auction

Hyderabad: At the Warangal Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office, the vehicle registration number 9999 was sold for an astonishing Rs 11,09,999, far exceeding the Transport department’s fixed price of Rs 50,000.

On Thursday, July 10, four vehicle owners submitted applications to acquire this highly coveted number.

A secret auction was conducted among the applicants to determine the highest bidder. Harsha Construction Company emerged as the winner, securing the number TG24A 9999 by offering the highest bid of Rs 11,09,999.

Fancy number plates auction earns Rs 42L for Khairtabad RTA

A recent auction held by the Khairatabad Regional Transport Authority (RTA) for special vehicle number plates on Friday, June 27, proves this point, with the registration numbers generating over Rs 42 lakh for the transport department.

The highest bid of the day went to Keystone Infra Private Limited, which secured the registration number TG09F9999 for Rs 12 lakh. The second-highest bid was made by Nspira Management Services Private Limited for the registration number TG09G0001, being sold for Rs 5.66 lakh.

The third highest bidder was Sreenivasa Constructions, for the number plate TG09G0009, auctioned for Rs 5.25 lakh.

According to local reports, other bids included TG09G0006, sold for Rs 3.92 lakh to Sai Silks Kalamandir Limited, TG09G0005 sold for Rs 2.01 lakh to Navalika Chit Funds Private Limited, TG09G0019 went to Sithara Entertainments for Rs 1.60 lakh, and TG09G0007 was sold to Gowrishankar Latchireddi for Rs 1.16 lakh.