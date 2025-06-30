Hyderabad police to auction 1783 abandoned vehicles

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police have declared that it will auction 1,783 unclaimed or abandoned cars, which have been in its possession for a long time. The cars, which range in make and type, have been lying around for a long time and will now be auctioned under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area Police Act, 2004, and the Hyderabad City Police Act.

In a public announcement published on Monday, June 30, police officials said that the persons having any ownership, hypothecation, or any legal claim on any of these vehicles are required to make their application to the commissioner of police at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, within six months from the date of issue of this proclamation.

Failure to do so within the given time will result in the auction of the vehicles.

Also Read Power outage to occur in multiple Hyderabad localities on Monday

People interested or claimants may see the entire list of vehicles at the SAR CPL Police Grounds, behind the Police Hospital in Amberpet. The information is also on the city police’s official website.

The decision has been taken to decongest police station properties and free space occupied by long-dumped vehicles, officials said.