AP: College student drinks acid instead of water, critical

By Umm e Mariya

Vijayawada: A shocking incident has come into light, where a third year degree student drank acid instead of water. Kosuru Chaitanya, a third year degree student of Andhra Loyola College, was taken to a private hospital and admitted to ICU after he drank acid.

On April 14, Chaintanya and his friends were playing volleyball on an empty land at Enikepadu. After the game was over, he went to a nearby shop and purchased a water bottle. But instead of handing over a water bottle, the shopkeeper gave him an acid bottle that was stored in the fridge. After drinking from the bottle, he began vomiting and was rushed to the hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Vice Principal of Andhra Loyola College, D Tabitha said, “The student is in critical condition with severe burns. He is still in the ICU of Kamineni Hospital battling for his life. We all are praying that he recovers soon.”

Dr. Anusha, who is treating Chaitanya, said that his health condition is critical. “We have performed all required tests, including endoscopy and found his intestinal organs were damaged. Currently, we are offering fluids to him through a pipe fixed to his nose as he was unable to consume through his mouth,” she told The New Indian Express.