MP G Ranjith Reddy to contest LS polls from Chevella again: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president, KT Rama Rao, urged party leaders to gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. At a meeting with Chevella leaders at the BRS party office on Monday KT Rama Rao said that sitting MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy would be fielded again from Chevella LS seat.

KT Rama Rao asked the party leaders to not be discouraged by the outcome of the Assembly elections and to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls. He said, “BRS got 98,000 votes from across the Chevella Parliamentary Assembly constituency in recent elections. We must maintain the same momentum in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.”

Former Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Patnam Narender Reddy, Gaddam Ranjith Reddy and other key BRS leaders were present at this assembly.

Gaddam Ranjith Reddy spoke to the media and said that KTR also refuted the allegations of Congress leaders undermining BRS’s accomplishments in the last ten years.

“The BRS government implemented several welfare and developmental programmes in the state. Congress gave as many as 412 assurances to the voters in the Assembly polls, but have not implemented anything so far,” Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy told media.