Mumbai: Fans and their love for actors can sometimes cross all limits. There are diehard fans who want to know everything about their favourite stars, be it their professional life or personal details. But imagine getting your favourite star’s phone number. Sounds wild, right?

Well, something similar happened back in 2017 when actor Hrithik Roshan accidentally revealed his phone number during an interview, and fans went absolutely gaga.

In a video that has resurfaced online today, Hrithik can be seen being asked about his phone number. Without realising, he goes on to share it, saying: “9845246462.” The moment he says it out loud, he instantly realises the blunder and his face changes with a shocked expression that says it all.

Fans, being their curious selves, didn’t waste a second. While many claimed they actually tried calling the number, others joked that they spoke to Hrithik all night! Some even checked the number on Truecaller, where it reportedly still shows the name “Hrithik Roshan”, leaving fans amused.

For those wondering, Hrithik no longer uses this number. If you try dialling it now, you’ll hear that the number is no longer in service hinting that the actor might have shut it down soon after the viral incident.

Talking about Hrithik’s professional journey, the actor was last seen in the 2024 film Fighter. While the movie didn’t make massive waves at the box office, it performed decently. Up next, Hrithik is gearing up for War 2, where he will be seen sharing screen space with south superstar Jr. NTR. What’s more exciting is that the film will also mark Hrithik’s first on-screen pairing with Kiara Advani.