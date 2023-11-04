Telangana polls: With new candidate for Nampally, Asad Owaisi goes door-to-door

Hyderabad: Chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, began his padayatra in Syed Nagar, Ahmed Nagar division of the Nampally constituency, with candidate Mohammed Majid Hussain.

AIMIM will be contesting from nine constituencies, including the Jubilee Hills, where Congress has pinned its hopes on former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin.

.@aimim_national President aur Hyderabad MP Barrister @asadowaisi ne Nampally Candidate @Md_MajidHussain ke saath Ahmed Nagar Division, Nampally mein paidal daure ka aghaz kiya aur logon se mulakhat kar majlis ke liye vote karne ki appeal ki. pic.twitter.com/G3qfT4q9dN — AIMIM Telangana Official (@AimimTelangana) November 4, 2023

For this Assembly elections, AIMIM has made a major reshuffle; Jaffer Hussain Meraj, sitting MLA of Nampally, has been relocated, making way for another former mayor, Mohd Majid Hussain.

Charminer representation has shifted from MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan to the ex-mayor, Mir Zulfiqar Ali. Similarly, Yakutpura will now see Jaffar Hussain instead of Ahmed Pasha Quadri.

Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and Kausar Mohiuddin, respectively, remain to represent Malakpet and Karwan.

The AIMIM is yet to declare candidates for the Rajendarnagar, Jubilee Hills and Bhadurpura constituencies. It has been speculated that Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son, Nooruddin Owaisi will be given a ticket from Bahadurpura.