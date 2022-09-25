PM Modi greets people of Telangana on Bathukamma

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion of the Bathukamma festival.

Especially addressing the Nari Shakti of Telangana, the Prime Minister hoped that the festival “May deepen our connect with nature and deepen interest in flowers.”

Greetings to everyone, particularly the Nari Shakti of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of Bathukamma. May this festival deepen our connect with nature and deepen interest in flowers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2022

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also extended his best wishes on Sunday morning. “Bathukamma spread far and wide to all corners of the globe. And with it, the Telangana culture also proliferated to different continents. Pray Goddess of Nature, Bathukamma, to bestow the people of the State with happiness and good health,” he said.

The Bathukamma celebrations are held throughout the ten days of Dussehra. Bathukamma means ‘Goddess of Life’. Women decorate a special pot with seasonal flowers, fill the pot with offerings to the Goddess, and go on a procession in the village.