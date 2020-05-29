Maha: Woman stabbed to death in Thane city

Thane: A 35-year-old woman was found stabbed to death near a police ground in Rabodi area of Maharashtra’s Thane city on Friday, police said.

The victim, identified as Reshma Khatum, was found dead near a police ground on Balkum Road in Rabodi at around 9.30 am, an official said.

The body of the victim, who was a resident of Shivaji Nagar locality, bore multiple stab wounds, the official said.

The police have sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and were in the process of registering an offence, he added.

Source: PTI

