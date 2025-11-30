A 50 lakh Gujarati film delivers 16,000 percent ROI at box office

Hyderabad: Gujarati cinema has witnessed a landmark moment with Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate becoming the first Gujarati film to cross 100 crore worldwide. Made on a small budget of Rs 50 lakh, the film has grown into a cultural wave that no one expected.

From Silent Release to Unbelievable ROI

The story of Laalo is nothing short of cinematic. The film opened quietly in 2 to 3 theatres in Ahmedabad. There were no flashy promotions, no big stars and no major marketing plans. For the first few days, the film struggled. But slowly, viewers who watched it began recommending it to others. By the third week, the word of mouth became unstoppable.

What happened next is historic. Against a budget of Rs 50 lakh, Laalo has earned Rs 81.65 crore net in India. This gives the film an outstanding return on investment of more than 16,000 percent. It is one of the most profitable Indian films ever.

With Rs 96.34 crore gross from India and Rs 5.9 crore gross from overseas markets, its worldwide total has now crossed 102.24 crore.

A Record-Breaking Journey

With returns of more than 16,000 percent, Laalo is now considered one of the most profitable Indian films ever. It has attracted huge crowds not only in Gujarat but also in the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, Dubai, Oman, Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain. Many theatres continue to run houseful shows even after 50 days.

In a touching moment, the film was also screened for over 1,800 inmates at Vadodara Central Jail. Several inmates shared that the film’s message on karma and doing good left a deep emotional impact.

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya and featuring Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami and Karan Joshi, Laalo has redefined what regional cinema can achieve. Its success has opened a new chapter for Gujarati films worldwide.