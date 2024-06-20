A contestant from Hyderabad to be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to begin from tomorrow, June 21 on Jio Cinema premium. Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor has stepped in the shoes of Salman Khan to take over the hosting duties for the upcoming season that is going to be ‘Khaas’.

Names of the confirmed contestants are doing rounds on internet. To add more excitement, makers of the show have been sharing glimpses of contestants who are set enter the house. Fans are busy in guessing the names.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants Glimpses Revealed

After rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy and Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl, the makers have now revealed third contestant’s glimpse and guess who is he?

In the photos, a sillehoute of a young actor can be seen while in the other picture, a blurred image of the lead actor of a television show is seen. The caption of the post read: Guess this charming TV celeb who is set to enter the Bigg Boss House? Well, he is none other than Sai Ketan Rao.

Who Is Sai Ketan Rao?

Sai Ketan Rao is a popular actor known for his roles in StarPlus’s serials Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali and Chashni. His father is an architect from Maharashtra, while his mother is a nutritionist from Hyderabad. He started his schooling in Solapur, Maharashtra but soon shifted to Pune and finally settled down in Hyderabad.

He completed his education including graduation from Hyderabad. He worked for an Australian company after completing his education and joined Ramanaidu Film School due to his strong inclination towards acting. He has been a part of several Telugu films and web series too.

Sai Ketan is going to be the second contestant from Hyderabad to join Bigg Boss after Arun Mashettey, who also hails from the same city. Arun was a part of Bigg Boss 17. Let’s wait and see what Sai Keta has in store for his audience and fans from Hyderabad.

