A day before deadline, Amit Shah declares India Maoist-free

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, March 30, declared that the country has become free from Maoists with the apex body of the Maoists and the central structure almost completely dismantled, and accused the Congress of doing “nothing” to end the long spell of violence perpetrated by the ultras.

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on ‘Efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism (LWE)’, Shah said, “Experts say without the support of those in power, the Red Corridor could not have been created,” he said, referring to the region affected by Maoism across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The debate was held a day before the deadline declared by Shah for the elimination of Maoist violence.

Last year, Shah had announced that the LWE would end in the country by March 31, 2026, and a major operation had been organised against the Maoists.

Giving details of the success achieved by the security forces against the Maoists, the Home Minister said all members of the state committees of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh have surrendered and of the four remaining in Odisha, one has surrendered and three have been killed.

He said in Telangana, six have surrendered, three have been killed, and now not a single one remains there.

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“Their Politburo and central structure have been almost completely dismantled. Our goal was a Maoist-free India by March 31. The country will be informed once the entire process is formally completed, but I can say that we have become Maoist-free,” he announced on the floor of the House.

The Home Minister said 12 states had turned into the Red Corridor with no rule of law, 12 crore people lived in poverty for years and 20,000 people, including 5,000 security personnel, were killed due to the Maoist violence.

Be it in Maoist-affected areas, Jammu and Kashmir or the Northeast, the Modi government will not tolerate any kind of violence and will take strong action against anyone indulging in such acts, the Home Minister asserted in the Lok Sabha.

Claiming that several frontal organisations of the Maoists participated in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (in 2022-23) and he has records on this, the Home Minister alleged that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has been seen multiple times with Naxal sympathisers in public platforms.

“When (Maoist leader) Hidma, who killed 172 soldiers, was eliminated, slogans were raised at India Gate… ‘How many Hidmas will you kill, a Hidma will emerge from every home’, and Rahul Gandhi himself tweeted this video,” he said, adding the Congress supported the Naxals from 1970 up to March 2026.

He said that the development in Bastar had stalled because the shadow of red terror loomed there. “Now this shadow is lifting and Bastar is developing,” he said while lauding security forces and tribals for the success against the Naxals.

Shah also said that all credit for the success against the Maoists goes to the Central Armed Police Forces personnel, especially the brave soldiers of Cobra and CRPF, security agencies, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG personnel and tribal inhabitants.

Also Read Senior Maoist leader, 8 others surrender in Andhra Pradesh

He said after the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, “Every poor person in the country got a house, got gas, got clean drinking water, got health insurance up to 5 lakh, got 5 kg of free grain per person per month, but why were those living in Bastar left out?”

“In the Modi government today, that shadow has been lifted, and therefore Bastar is developing today. This is the Narendra Modi government, which will settle the score with anyone who picks up arms,” he said.