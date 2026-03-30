A day before deadline, Telangana DGP urges remaining Maoists to surrender

Hyderabad: A day before the deadline to surrender, Telangana State Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy appealed to the remaining Maoists to renounce violence and join civil society.

He called on active leaders, including 72-year-old Muppalla Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi, Pusunuri Narahari alias Santosh, 57, Vartha Shekhar alias Mangth, 51, Jode Ratnabai alias Sujatha, 68, Nakka Susheela alias Rela, 51, and Rangaboyina Bhagya alias Rupi, 43, to return to the civil society and lead a democratic life.

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“I appeal to Ganapathy, who is suffering from a medical ailment, that the government would facilitate advanced medical treatment in Hyderabad,” he said.

The senior officer said that over the last two years, 721 Maoists from Telangana and Chhattisgarh have laid down arms. “These surrendered individuals are enjoying extended financial assistance and other benefits under the government’s comprehensive rehabilitation policy, enabling them to lead respectable lives in their native villages,” he said.