As tall buildings rose in western Hyderabad over the past few years, so did the food streets. Just steps away from Knowledge City, set against the backdrop of the Durgam Cheruvu skyline, the stretch near ITC Kohenur has turned into a lively food street where late-night foodies, office crowds and weekend hoppers assemble together. From the viral bombolinis for the dessert lovers to protein bowls for gym bros, the street has something for everyone.

However, comforting street eats stand next to global flavours here, and that array of choices can be overwhelming. To make your next visit easier, Siasat.com has rounded up six standout stalls that simply cannot be missed.

1. The Dolce Aroma

Starting strong with The Dolce Aroma, which offers only one thing on its menu- bombolinis. The viral dessert has Hyderabad in a chokehold, and The Dolce Aroma is one of the stalls that is cashing in on it. These light, pillowy, sugar-dusted treats are packed generously with fillings of dark chocolate or custard.

Price- Rs. 79 onwards

2. Get Metis

If you are looking for something satisfying that does not compromise on freshness or flavour, Get Metis delivers in spades. This sleek stall is a massive hit with the nearby tech park crowd seeking a solid, wholesome bite on the go. Known primarily for its hearty, well-portioned wraps and vibrant food bowls, their Signature Chicken Tikka Wrap and Power Protein Bowl are crowd favourites that pair perfectly with their refreshing iced beverages.

Price- Rs. 200

3. RK’s Korean Street Food

RK’s Korean Street Food is a truck that is capitalising on the city’s massive K-culture wave by doling out fiery Korean fried chicken, corndogs, and comforting bowls of street-style ramen to crowds of young professionals.

Price- Rs. 200 onwards

4. Wafer Ice Cream

Putting a creative spin on classic frozen desserts, Wafer Ice Cream serves up rich, slow-churned ice cream scoops sandwiched between golden, crispy wafers baked fresh daily. It offers a wonderfully light, crunchy contrast to typical waffle cones, making it an ideal sweet treat to walk around with while soaking in the buzzing street night air. Do not leave without trying their popular Pistachio Wafer Sandwich or the Classic Chocolate Wafer.

Price- Rs. 50 onwards

5. Roll LA Costa

Roll LA Costa is a vibrant 100% Pure Veg Food Truck that proves vegetarian street food can be every bit as decadent and flavorful. Their undisputed star dish is the Cheesy Kulhad Pizza, a bubbling, cheese-loaded, veggie-stuffed pizza baked and served piping hot inside a rustic earthen clay pot. Alongside their viral kulhad pizza, they also serve delicious kathi rolls, veg burgers, and crispy fries with signature dips.

Price- Rs. 150 onwards

6. Sanri Butter Bites

Sanri Butter Bites brings bakery-level French pastry crafting right to the food street, specialising in flaky, golden croissants starting at Rs. 99 as well as the viral Crombolonis, circular, cream-stuffed croissant doughnuts. Made with rich, golden butter layers, their menu ranges from classic butter croissants to indulgent options like Almond, Chocolate, and Mango.

Price- Rs. 150