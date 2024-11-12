A gift from Rashmika Mandanna to Allu Arjun – see what she sent

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun recently shared a sweet Diwali gift from his Pushpa co-star, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli in the popular film. Known for their on-screen chemistry, Rashmika’s thoughtful gesture highlighted the real friendship they share.

A Heartfelt Diwali Gesture

Rashmika gifted Allu Arjun a silver coin and sweets for Diwali, along with a note saying, “My mother always said gifting silver brings luck. I hope this silver and sweets bring you more luck, positivity, and love. Happy Diwali to you and your family!”

Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude on Instagram, replying, “Thank You, My Dear. Need lots of luck now.” This warm exchange touched fans, showing their close bond.

Excitement Builds for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Fans are eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2: The Rule, where Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel follows Pushpa Raj’s risky journey in the red sandalwood smuggling ring.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is set to release on December 5, 2024, the same week as Rashmika’s other film, Chhaava. Pushpa 2 promises action and drama, while Chhaava is a period film, creating an exciting clash at the box office.