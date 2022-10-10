A glimpse of Pataudi’s Sunday brunch [Photos]

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 10th October 2022 10:32 am IST
A glimpse of Saif Ali Khan's Sunday brunch with his family
(Image Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan, on Sunday, hosted a brunch for his family members including mother Sharmila Tagore, sisters Saba and Soha, and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu at his residence. His little one Taimur and Soha’s daughter Inaaya were also a part of the get-together.

Taking to Instagram, Soha dropped a string of images from the Pataudis’ Sunday brunch.

One of the images shows a large spread of make-your-own burgers set up on a table. Buns, lettuce, veggies and ketchup are laid out for everyone to prepare burgers by themselves. Everyone happily posed for the pictures.

In another image, we can see Saif sharing smiles with his mother and sisters while sitting on a sofa.

The other photos show Kunal having fun with his daughter Inaaya, feeding her burgers and playing with her in the pool. Of course, everyone missed Kareena and little Jeh. Soha even mentioned it in her caption.

“A Sunday (in the sun for a change) #sunday #weekend #bbq #family Missed you @kareenakapoorkhan and Jeh Baba of course,” Soha captioned the post.

Kareena is currently in London for the shoot of Hansal Mehta’s project. Her toddler Jehangir is also with her.

Apart from Soha, Saba also shared photographs from Sunday brunch. All of them opted to dress in comfortable casuals.

Saif wore a cool white t-shirt and black shorts. Kunal twinned with Saif in a white t-shirt. On the other hand, Soha was dressed in a chic printed outfit. Sharmila looked graceful in a kurta. Saba was seen wearing a pretty printed dress.

