A Hyderabadi at the heart of Virginia’s historic Ramzan gathering

Hyderabad: When Dr Ghazala Hashmi stood up to welcome guests at the Oliver Hill Building in Richmond, United States, this Ramzan, she was doing something no one had done before he: A Muslim woman, with roots in Hyderabad, hosting an interfaith iftar as Lieutenant Governor of Virginia inside the state’s Capitol Square complex.

The gathering, organised by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, brought together interfaith leaders, community representatives and senior government officials. Governor Abigail Spanberger was among those who addressed the room, and she used the occasion to recognise Hashmi’s efforts in building alliances and supporting communities across the state. Attorney General Jay Jones spoke as well, focusing on the role faith communities play in keeping civic life anchored to values of unity and justice.

Hashmi herself did not let the significance of the moment pass without acknowledgment. “Today, Virginia is witnessing several historic firsts,” she said. “We have the first female governor, the first Muslim lieutenant governor, and the first Black American attorney general serving our Commonwealth.”

She noted that these milestones reflect the evolving diversity of American society and the growing participation of immigrant communities in public service.

The meaning of Ramzan

On the meaning of Ramzan, Hashmi said, “Fasting allows us to experience what many others face every day. It nurtures empathy within us and reminds us of our responsibility toward those who struggle with hunger and hardship.”

“At its heart, Ramadan is a time to cultivate compassion, practice gratitude and strengthen our bonds as a community,” she said.

The room included the president of the Islamic Center of Virginia as well as a contingent from the Hyderabadi community in Richmond – Dr Raziuddin Ali, who served on Hashmi’s transition team, Dr Taruj Ali, president of the Deccan Alumni Association of North America, and Dilshad Ali, journalist and White House Champion of Change awardee.

For Hyderabadis watching from across the world, it was a moment of pride. Hashmi maintains strong ties to the city and has spoken warmly about those connections on many occasions. She said she plans to host the iftar every year she is in office.