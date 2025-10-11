A look at Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth and earnings in 2025

Hyderabad: For most stars, fame fades with time, but for Amitabh Bachchan, it only grows stronger. At 83, he remains not just the face of Indian cinema but also a symbol of trust and integrity. His brand value continues to rise because of his consistency, humility, and ability to adapt without losing authenticity.

From luxury to education, tourism to technology, every campaign he endorses carries his signature dignity and purpose.

Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth 2025

Big B’s influence goes beyond the box office. It’s cultural, generational, and financial. His net worth is estimated at around Rs. 3,600 crore, including properties, business ventures, and brand value. In the last financial year alone, he reportedly earned Rs. 350 crore, making him one of India’s top taxpayers. His income flows from films, television, endorsements, and smart investments that keep his legacy alive.

House / Real Estate

• The Bachchan family’s famous home is Jalsa in Juhu, Mumbai. It was reportedly gifted to Amitabh by producer Ramesh Sippy in recognition of his work in Satte Pe Satta.

• Jalsa’s valuation is often estimated between Rs. 100-120 crore in media reports.

• In addition, Amitabh has expanded real estate holdings recently acquiring three plots in Alibaug worth about Rs. 6.6 crore in total.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Salary

• When Amitabh Bachchan first began hosting KBC, he was paid Rs. 25 lakh per episode. As the show became a massive success, his fee increased steadily. For KBC Season 17, he is reportedly charging Rs. 5 crore per episode. Since the show airs five times a week, his weekly income from KBC is Rs. 25 crore.

Movie Remuneration

Amitabh Bachchan charges about Rs. 6 crore per film on average.

For big projects like Brahmastra, he reportedly earned between Rs. 8-10 crore.

Endorsements

Unlike most celebrities, Amitabh Bachchan is selective about the brands he represents. He reportedly charges Rs. 5-15 crore per campaign, endorsing only those that align with his image of honesty and maturity. From Kalyan Jewellers and Gujarat Tourism to JustDial and upGrad, his partnerships reflect credibility and emotional connection. Advertisers continue to choose him not just as a celebrity but as a storyteller who adds trust to every brand.

In India’s celebrity valuation space, Amitabh Bachchan ranks among the top ten most trusted personalities. His appeal does not depend on social media trends but on timeless values. To marketers, he represents a “legacy face,” admired by older generations and discovered anew by younger audiences.