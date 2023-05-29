A look at Dipika Kakar, Shoaib’s Ibrahima’s expensive car collection

Mumbai: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are currently gearing up to embrace parenthood. The couple is set to welcome first child in July and has been actively sharing every update on their social media handles and YouTube vlogs.

As Dipika and Shoaib prepare to embark on the beautiful journey of parenthood, fans are eagerly seeking every update about the soon-to-be parents. Driven by curiosity and excitement, ‘Shoaika’ fans are discussing various aspects such as net worth, assets, and even car collections, wanting to learn more about the lives of their beloved idols. In this write-up, let’s have a look at their impressive car collection.

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Car Collection 2023

BMW X4:

To mark their first anniversary, the couple purchased a luxurious BMW X4.

Price: Rs. 71.90 lakh.

BMW 6 Series:

After winning Bigg Boss 12 for a second time, Dipika gifted herself the dream of owning a BMW 6 Series for herself.

Price: Rs. 63.90 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz:

The couple recently added a brand-new Mercedes-Benz to their impressive collection.

Price: Rs. 1.14 crore.

BMW X7:

Dipika and Shoaib brought a posh BMW X7 home in 2022.

Price: Rs. 1.18 crore to Rs. 1.78 crore

As we all know, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s love story blossomed during their time working together on the popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika played the role of Simar, and Shoaib played Prem. Their friendship blossomed into love, and the couple married on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. Dipika and Shoaib have become fan favourites both on-screen and off-screen.