A look at Disha Patani’s multicrore car collection

Mumbai: Disha Patani, the talented Indian actress, made her debut with Loafer, alongside Varun Tej in 2015 and Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, she has graced the silver screen in films like Baaghi 2, Malang, and Ek Villain Returns, earning her a spot in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in 2019.

Net Worth And Remuneration

According to multiple reports, the estimated net worth of Disha Patani is Rs 75 crore. The actress charges Rs 6 crores per film and Rs 2 crores for TV appearances.

Photo: IANS

Disha Patani’s Car Collection

Disha’s love for cars is evident in her impressive collection. Let’s take a peek into her luxurious garage:

Range Rover Sport HSE- Rs 2.64 crore

Mercedes-Benz S450 – Rs 1.80 crore

Honda Civic- Rs 19 lakh

Chevrolet Cruze – Rs 14 lakh

On the professional front, Disha Patani is currently working on multiple projects including Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in leads. She was last seen in Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra and Malang 2 directed by Mohit Suri.