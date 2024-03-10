Disha Patani works for Pakistani designer, sparks outrage

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani recently made headlines with her striking photoshoot for Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar. The photo shoot, while modest, managed to create quite a stir among Pakistani netizens due to its boldness.

Dishan Patani can be seen is never seen before avatar in Pakistani designer, Hussain Rehar’s lawn collection. The duo even collaborated on a cover shoot for the prestigious magazine, ELLE.

Disha Patani’s Transformation

Known for her bold sartorial choices and toned physique, Disha Patani is no stranger to the fashion world. As the Indian brand ambassador for luxury brand Calvin Klein, she has graced numerous bold photoshoots. However, her collaboration with Hussain Rehar took a different turn.

The Photoshoot

Maroon Elegance: In one look, Disha donned a maroon-hued front-tie detailed salwar with a slit kameez. The intricate floral motifs adorned the fabric, with tiny tassel details on the hemline and sleeves.

Mustard Chic: For the second ensemble, Disha opted for a mustard yellow-hued voluminous sleeves kurta paired with white palazzo pants. The dramatic sleeves featured floral embroidery in peach, green, and pink, complete with woolen tassel details.

Dark Pink Glam: The final outfit showcased Disha in a dark pink cape-style kurti. The deep back cut and tie-up details added an extra touch of elegance.

The Fusion of Cultures

The Pakistani textile industry witnesses a surge in popularity during the scorching summer season. This period is marked by the promotion and sale of the quintessential lawn collection—flowy, breathable salwar suits primarily made of cotton to combat the heat. This year, several Pakistani designers decided to collaborate with Indian celebrities, introducing a fusion of cultures.

Netizens React

As soon as Hussain Rehar shared his lawn collection on Instagram, netizens expressed their views. While some were impressed with Disha Patani for wearing such covered outfits, others were miffed with her for showing so much skin. Keep in mind that Pakistani audiences are conservative in their sartorial choices. Many Pak netizens were not happy with the lawn collection as it involved a lot of skin shows.

In this cross-cultural collaboration, Disha Patani managed to strike a balance between boldness and cultural sensitivity. Whether it’s ‘toba’ or applause, her photoshoot certainly sparked conversations.

On the professional front, Disha Patani is currently working on multiple projects, Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in leads. Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra and Malang 2 directed by Mohit Suri.