A look at Israeli leaders’ origin amid calls for immigration of Gazans

Amid the ongoing Israeli military assault on the Gaza Strip in response to the surprise Hamas attack on October 7, Israel’s far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich has called on Palestinians to “voluntarily emigrate” to Western countries.

Smotrich’s remarks came after Knesset members Danny Danon, and Ram Ben-Barak, former deputy director of the intelligence agency Mossad, published an commentary in the Wall Street Journal suggesting that part of the Gaza population be transferred to nations that will accept them.

Taking to Facebook, Smotrich said that, “I welcome the initiative of voluntary relocation of Gazan Arabs to countries worldwide. This is the right humanitarian solution for the residents of Gaza and the whole area after 75 years of being poor refugees.”

Following his remarks, the ‘indigenous’ Israeli officials’ list was revealed in a video on X by The Cradle on Tuesday. The list indicates that there is not a single leader of Israeli origin among them.

Here is a quick look at origin of Israeli leaders

President Isaac Herzog — Ireland

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — Poland

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant — Poland

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich — Ukraine

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir — Iraq

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen — Morocco

Opposition leader Yair Lapid — Serbia

Former defense minister and war cabinet member Benny Gantz — Hungary and Romania

Israeli UN representative Gilad Erdan — Romania

Israeli diplomat and government advisor Mark Regev — Australia and Germany

Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely — Georgia

Social media users has heavily criticized the Israeli authorities for the ‘voluntarily immigration’ call after the origin of the Israeli leaders came to fore.

“I need these countries to take them back now,” one of the X user wrote.

Another wrote, “Their original names are the most interesting. These are white Europeans from the Balkans whose names end in -vic. They changed their names to sound more Biblical then grabbed an entire country.”

“No wonder dna testing is illegal in this place 🫢,” wrote another.

“Where will we go if Israel disappears? Well, go back to the country you actually belong to,” another user wrote.

“…not them being exposed like the gutter rats they all are! any time someone asks where the settlers are supposed to go show them this,” wrote another.