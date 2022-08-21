A look at Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s lavish properties

Mumbai: Apart from being the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also one of the richest couples with a net worth of Rs. 271 crores and Rs. 366 crores, respectively.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a beautiful wedding ceremony at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy, after reportedly dating for 6 years. Ever since then, the power couple has reached great heights in their careers as well as personal lives.

In fact, the couple recently hit a milestone when they performed griha pravesh puja at an Rs. 22 crores Alibaug bungalow they bought together in 2021.

So, in this write-up, we have compiled a list of all the reported properties Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone own together.

Apartment at Beaumonde Towers in Worli (Rs. 40 crores)

Ranveer Singh’s old home in Khar

A holiday home in Alibaug (Rs. 22 crores)

Quadruplex apartment in Bandra (Rs. 119 crores)

Apartment in Prabhadevi (Rs. 16 crores)

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer Singh has ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt. He also has ‘Cirkus’ in his kitty. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Project K’, and ‘The Intern’.