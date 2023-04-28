A look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s HUGE wealth in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu remains often in headlines as she has amassed a huge fan following and is one of the highest-paid South Indian actresses. The actress turned 36 today on the 28th of April. On her birthday, let’s take a look at the expensive things she owns and her net worth.

Samantha’s Net Worth 2023

According to multiple media reports, the net worth of Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Rs 101 crore. She charges Rs 3-4 crore for each film. From films and commercials, the actress has accumulated a huge wealth over the years. She is the second-highest-paid actor in the South after Nayanthara. The actress gained popularity globally after featuring in the Oo Antava song of Pushpa: The Rise film. She has reportedly charged Rs 5 crore to feature in the song. Check out the expensive assets that add to Sam’s massive wealth.

Expensive Things Owned By Her

Jubilee Hills Home

Samantha lives in the super luxurious home at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The palatial house she owns in Hyderabad packs ample acre-space of aesthetic furnishings. The lavish property is well-decorated with breathtaking views, sofas and a beautiful green garden.

Car Collection

From Land Rover Range Rover worth Rs 2.26 crore to Porsche Cayman GTS, the actress owns a huge fleet of cars. The list includes

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue — Rs 2.26 crore

Porsche Cayman GTS — Rs 1.46 crore

Jaguar XF — Rs 72 lakhs

Mercedes Benz G63 AMG – Rs 3.30 crore

Audi Q7 — Rs 87 lakhs

BMW 7 Series- Rs 1.70 crore

Investments In Hyderabad

Samantha started her fashion label called Saaki in 2020 with Sushruthi Krishna, a Miss India 2016 1st runner-up. She has also invested in SustainKart Marketplace India Pvt Ltd, which runs an e-commerce marketplace named SustainKart. Launched in 2021 by Shilpa Reddy and Kanthi Dutt, the startup offers eco-friendly products across lifestyle categories, from fashion to decor, food and nutrition, among others.

Mumbai Home

The actress has made her way to Bollywood and is often spotted in Mumbai nowadays. According to the report in TOI, she has bought a new home in Mumbai worth Rs 15 crore.

Wishing her a happy birthday and more success.