A look at some facts about One Day International cricket

On this day in 1971, the first-ever ODI match was played between Australia and England. Since then, the game has evolved heavily and seen teams like Australia, England, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka etc dominate the format. With time, numerous changes took place in format, like trimming down overs from 60 to 50, introduction of coloured clothing etc. Here are some of the facts about this format of the sport

Source: ICC

A total of 4,499 ODIs have been played

Since its introduction to the world in 1971, the number of ODIs is just one match shy of touching the 4,500 mark.

Australia is the most successful ODI team ever

Australia is the most successful team in ODI history. Out of 975 ODIs played, they have won 592, lost 340. Nine of their matches have ended in a tie while 34 failed to produce a result. It is also the most successful team when it comes to winning major ODI titles, having won ICC Cricket World Cup (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015) and ICC Champions Trophy (2006 and 2009). They have a win percentage of 63.39 per cent.

Team India has played most number of ODIs

India has played the most number of ODIs. In the 1,020 matches they have played, they have won 532, and lost 436. Nine matches ended in a tie while 43 could not produce a result. India has won the 1983 and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Sachin Tendulkar is top ODI run-scorer

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is the highest-run scorer in the 50-over format. He has scored 18,426 runs in 463 matches. He is ahead of legendary batters like Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Australia’s Ricky Ponting (13,704), SL’s Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) and SL’s Mahela Jayawardene (12,650).

Tendulkar leads century charts

Sachin Tendulkar also holds the record of scoring the most ODI centuries, with a total of 49. Following him are: Virat Kohli (44), Ricky Ponting (30), Rohit Sharma (29) and Sanath Jayasuriya (28).

‘Boom Boom Afridi’, a six machine

Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has the most number of sixes in ODIs, with a total of 351.

Spin wizard Muralidaran is leading ODI wicket-taker

Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralidaran has the most number of ODI wickets, having captured 534 wickets. Pakistan legends Wasim Akram (502) and Waqar Younis (416), Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas (400), Shahid Afridi from Pakistan (395) follow him.

Another Sri Lankan legend has best bowling figures

Chaminda Vaas has the best bowling figures in ODI history, having taken 8/19 in eight overs against Zimbabwe in 2001.