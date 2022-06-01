A new book chronicles Institute of Public Enterprise’s history

The ‘New Education Policy’ and ‘The Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives have been launched for the sustainable development of India by the Government of India. For this to happen, India needs robust institutions. In this backdrop the book entitled ‘Creating, Building and Sustaining an Institution: A Momentous Journey of IPE’ has been published by Academic Foundation, New Delhi.

Set up in 1964 by the then Cabinet Secretary, Mr. S S Khera, the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) functions under the aegis of the Indian Council of Social Sciences Research, Ministry of Education, and Government of India. IPE is the rarest example of a higher educational institution (HEI) sustaining on its own and contributing enormously over the last five decades to public policy, governance, corporate social responsibility, and management education.

The book celebrates the defining moments in the journey and does not shy away from narrating the challenges faced by the Institute at various junctures. It proudly presents the volume of work and achievements of the IPE leadership with the support of deeply engaged faculty and staff in various spheres which strengthened the Institution. The book will prove useful to policymakers, public policy researchers, educational administrators, civil servants, practicing managers, civil society, entrepreneurs, startups, and postgraduate students interested in understanding organizational dynamics and factors involved in Institution building.

The book has been dedicated to the five institutional builders in India: Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee, Bharat Ratna, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, Diwan Bahadur Sir Arcot Lakshmanaswami Mudaliar, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai.