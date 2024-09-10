A palace in Hyderabad is Salman Khan’s next stop for Sikandar

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was last seen in Hyderabad during the filming of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and now, Bhaijaan is returning to the city once again. This time, it’s for the shoot of his highly anticipated upcoming film, Sikandar, which has already garnered immense excitement among fans.

Despite a rib injury, Salman continues filming with full care taken on set.

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, began filming in June with an impressive action sequence 33,000 feet in the air, featuring Salman aboard a plane. The current schedule in Mumbai spans 45 days, after which the team is expected to move to a palace in Hyderabad.

While some sources suggest that the shooting will take place at a real palace, others hint at a grand palace set being constructed at Ramoji Film City. However, the exact location remains undisclosed.

Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandana, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in key roles. Before the shoot began, Salman and Rashmika participated in a special workshop to prepare for their roles.