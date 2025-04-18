A R Rahman adds his ‘current favourite’ car to his collection

Mumbai: Music maestro A R Rahman has added his ‘current favourite’ four-wheeler to his collection.

The celebrated composer is the proud owner of Mahindra XEV 9e. Sharing a picture of himself posing with the car, Rahman wrote on his IG, “Got my current favourite Indian EV car Mahindra XEV 9e…”

He further disclosed that he designed the sound for the car. However, the singer and composer clarified that he did pay for this four-wheeler.

“We designed the sound for this stylish Indian car ..(also paid for this one),” Rahman wrote.

In another update, Rahman recently released the first single from the much-awaited drama, “Thug Life”, titled “Jinguchaa”, along with Kamal Haasan, and Mani Ratnam at Chennai’s Kalaivanar Arangam.

Southern stars such as Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, and Ashok Selvan also graced the musical celebration.

Set against the backdrop of a traditional wedding, “Jinguchaa” features Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR (Simbu).

The Tamil lyrics of the track have been provided by Kamal Haasan himself, making it the first single to have lyrics by the actor.

This latest composition by Rahman has been rendered by Vaishali Samant, Shakthisree Gopalan, and Adithya RK.

The film marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after their 1987 outing, “Nayakan”.

During the event, the team also announced the “Thug Life Festival”, which will take place in Sydney on 23 May 2025 in association with Just Grow Productions, with a live performance by A.R. Rahman.

The full-fledged audio launch of “Thug Life” will be held on May 16.

Kamal Haasan will play the role of Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker in the much-awaited drama. The project will enjoy a stellar cast including Silambarasan TR, Trisha, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, along with others.

“Thug Life” is slated to release on 5 June 2025.