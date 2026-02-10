A rivalry that raised us: Celebrating 86 years of Tom and Jerry

Hyderabad: February 10 marks the 86th anniversary of the iconic duo, Tom and Jerry. They first appeared in the 1940 short film “Puss Gets the Boot,” created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Originally called Jasper the cat and an unnamed mouse, their slapstick comedy was an instant hit, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Short Subject (Cartoon).

The series, produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), went on to become one of the most influential in animation history. Over the next two decades, Hanna and Barbera produced over 100 shorts, with many becoming classics of the golden age of animation. Tom and Jerry became known for their minimal dialogue, instead relying on exaggerated physical comedy and brilliant music by Scott Bradley, which was perfectly synchronised with the action.

Throughout the years, the series won seven Academy Awards, further cementing its legacy. But its true charm lies in its universal appeal. The rivalry between Tom, the cat, and Jerry, the clever mouse, needs no words. The chase, frustration and comedic triumph are understood across all cultures and ages.

After their initial run in theaters, Tom and Jerry found success on television, becoming a beloved part of childhoods around the world. Today, the duo is still going strong, celebrating their 86th birthday with a special birthday bash on Cartoon Network, proving that good, timeless comedy never fades.

Happy Anniversary, Tom and Jerry!