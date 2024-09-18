Crisis in medical colleges: Suicides, scandals and systemic neglect

Two suicides by the Post Graduate students of Delhi’s premier Maulana Azad Medical College in quick

succession and two apologies, one by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and another by the head of Gynecology department of Patna-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Dr Neeru Goel, hit the headlines recently.

While the Trinamool Congress supremo sought forgiveness from the people of the state on September 12 and even offered to step down when junior doctors refused to meet her, the shocking incident involving Dr Neeru Goel is an indicator of the pathetic situation within our health set up.

Then came the tragic news of the death by suicide of Dr Navdeep Singh on September 15. The body of the 2017 NEET topper was found hanging in his room. This was the second case of suicide in the Delhi Medical College since August 27 last.

IGIMS Incident

Last week, according to media reports an infuriated Dr Neeru Goel forced two female Post Graduate students to do sit ups(uthak-baithak) before the patient because they did not check blood pressure as instructed.

In this era where parents protest physical punishment to young children even in school, two Post Graduate medical students had to undergo such humiliation. It was only when the resident doctors raised the issue with the higher authorities that Dr Goel apologised on September 7.

This is not an isolated incident. Junior and resident doctors, most of them in late 20s and early 30s

and some married with children, had to undergo worst form of mental and physical torture across many

medical college and hospitals in India.

According to the National Medical Commission data revealed in February 2024, 122 MBBS and PG students had committed suicide in the last five years, while 1,270 dropped out from the course midway. Sixty four of them who took their lives were MBBS students while 58 were PGs. Overall, 153 MBBS

and 1,117 PG students had left the course without completing it. The percentage of PG students who

killed themselves or left in the middle of the career is much higher as the total number of MBBS

students is many times more.

Ignoring Genuine Concern

The tragedy is that the young medicos on warpath in West Bengal—or anywhere else– for the last 40 days are not raising their genuine concern. Here again the senior doctors, who are no less responsible for their sorry plight, are misguiding the juniors to save their own skin. By refusing to meet Mamata

Banerjee for the third consecutive day on September 12 and again on September 14 they harmed their own cause. By making live streaming an issue they lost a lot of support of the common masses. The junior doctors should have exposed their exploitation by the full-fledged doctors of different health hubs. They rather insisted only on action against police and health department officials alleged to be

responsible for the August 9 incident. Mamata finally agreed to these demands on September 16 night.

The IGIMS incident revealed that the senior doctors have not learnt anything from the R G Kar Medical

College and Hospital rape-cum-murder of a woman resident doctor. Once again, what is overlooked is that the victim in that case slept in the seminar room of the hospital only because she was on duty for 36 long hours. The doctor-principal of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandeep Ghosh was

responsible for it. The rape-cum-murder perhaps would not have taken place had she been allowed to go to her hostel or home.