Hyderabad: The world is currently vibing on British pop icon Ed Sheeran and India’s musical powerhouse Arijit Singh’s brand-new single titled ‘Sapphire’. Released ahead of Sheeran’s much-anticipated 2025 album Play, the song brings together two iconic voices from different corners of the world in a soul-stirring, genre-defying collaboration.

Blending Western pop with Indian classical elements, Sapphire is more than just a song. With its hauntingly beautiful melody and heartfelt lyrics, the track has already begun its climb up global charts and has crossed 22 million views within just a few days of its release.

But what caught the attention of many Indian fans, especially the Hyderabadis, wasn’t just the sound, it was the visuals. The music video, rich in culture and color, offers beautiful glimpses of India, with Hyderabad taking centre stage. It was filmed across multiple cities including Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, and Shillong.

In Hyderabad, Ed Sheeran is seen riding through the bustling streets in an auto-rickshaw, interacting with local vendors, and visiting the legendary sets of Baahubali at Ramoji Film City. In one of the Instagram posts recently, Sheeran revealed that he watched Baahubali and loved it.

The video also shows stunning visuals of the luxurious and iconic Falaknuma Palace.

For those who missed the buzz earlier this year, Ed Sheeran was in Hyderabad in February 2025 as part of his India tour. He performed at Ramoji Film City on February 2 and spent time exploring the city and it was during this visit that he filmed his portions for Sapphire.



It also features Arijit Singh singing his Punjabi verse while walking alongside Ed Sheeran, their chemistry and cultural sync making the song feel even more authentic. And if you blink, you just might miss it but yes, that is Shah Rukh Khan making a surprise cameo, seen singing and vibing with Sheeran. The two stars share a warm bond, having shared the stage and dinner tables in the past, and their brief on-screen moment is a special treat for fans.