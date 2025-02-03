Ed Sheeran enjoys auto ride in Hyderabad, visits Charminar

Hyderabad: Sunday night in Hyderabad was all about Ed Sheeran as the global music icon brought his record-breaking + – = ÷ x Tour to Ramoji Film City, delivering an unforgettable performance.

During his visit to the City of Nizams, Sheeran spent time with Indian pop sensation Armaan Malik, and their meetup has taken social media by storm. The duo explored Hyderabad, visiting the iconic Charminar and soaking in the city’s rich culture.

Armaan shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a stunning capture of them twinning in white at Falaknuma Palace and Charminar. “Such a fun day out with Ed here in Hyderabad,” the Bollywood singer captioned the post, which is now going viral.

Ed Sheeran treated fans to a glimpse of his Hyderabad experience through Instagram, where he shared a video of himself enjoying a classic auto-rickshaw ride.

Known for his love of food, the British singer didn’t miss out on indulging in local flavors. He relished the city’s famous Hyderabadi Haleem, proving once again that he’s a true foodie at heart.

Before arriving in Hyderabad, Sheeran performed in Pune. Up next, the Shape of You hitmaker will take his tour to Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR. Fans across India are eagerly waiting to witness the magic he brings to the stage!