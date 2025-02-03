A Taliban fires at a UN compound in Kabul and is later found dead

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Abdul Mateen Qani, said Monday that the incident happened because of a “one-way misunderstanding.” He did not elaborate.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd February 2025 9:30 pm IST
TTP announces fresh offensive against Pakistan during Ramadan

Kabul: A Taliban fighter opened fire at the United Nations compound in Kabul, slightly injuring a security guard, and was later found dead, the UN mission in Afghanistan said Monday.

The gunman shot at a UN guard post on Sunday from outside the compound’s perimeter wall, according to the UN.

UN-contracted security guards did not return fire. One international guard sustained minor injuries and received hospital care, the UN said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
Also Read
Ex-Australian Taliban hostage Timothy Weeks dies in Afghanistan

The Taliban fighter was later found dead in a location outside the compound. The UN statement did not clarify how the fighter died.

The UN and the Taliban are carrying out separate investigations into the incident.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Abdul Mateen Qani, said Monday that the incident happened because of a “one-way misunderstanding.” He did not elaborate.

MS Creative School

Qani confirmed the casualty figures and said the ministry had sent medical and forensic teams to the site.

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd February 2025 9:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Afghanistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button