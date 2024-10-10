A Taste of Arabia: Discover Hyderabad’s 8 best Mandi spots

Hyderabad, with its deep-rooted heritage and cosmopolitan vibe, has always been a melting pot of cultures, and nowhere is this fusion more evident than in its food.

In recent years, the influence of Arabic cuisine has surged in the city, with dishes like mandi becoming crowd favorites. Mandi, a fragrant rice dish traditionally served with slow-cooked meat, hails from Yemen and has found a special place in the hearts and plates of Hyderabadis. This culinary connection not only reflects the city’s historic ties to the Arab world but also its openness to embrace and adapt global flavors.

As Arabic culture weaves itself into Hyderabad’s food scene, Siasat.com explores the city’s best mandi spots for your indulgence.

Best Mandi Places In Hyderabad Near You

1. Aazebo

Must try– Mutton Zurbian, Arabian Mix Mandi

Where? Tolichowki, Malakpet, Madhapur, Lakdikapul

2. Mandi @ 36

Must try– Juicy Mutton Marg Mandi, Madfoon, Chicken Malhabi

Where? Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli

3. Spice 6

Must try– Laham Mandi, Chicken Haneeth

Where? Banjara Hills

4. Girlfriend Mandi

Must try- Chicken Juicy, Fish Mandi

Where? Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli

5. The Palm Banjara

Must try– Mixed Mandi, Exotic Raan Mandi, Tajin Laham

Where? Jubilee Hills

6. Al Wadi Arabian Restaurant

Must try– Chicken Faham Mandi

Where? Tolichowki

7. Kholanis Mandi

Must try– Mutton Madfoon, Mutton Zurbian

Where? Banjara Hills

8. Yum Yum Tree

Must try– Special Juicy Chicken Mandi

Where? Madhapur