A tour inside Bigg Boss 18’s lavish house – Trending photos

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 18 is set to kick off on October 6, 2024, at 9 PM on Colors TV, promising yet another season of gripping drama, intense emotions, and non-stop entertainment. The show has maintained its position as a reality TV giant, and fans can’t wait to see what this new season will bring.

Salman Khan Returns as Host

Salman Khan, who has become synonymous with the Bigg Boss franchise, will return as the host for the 18th season. This season’s theme, ‘Time ka Tandav,’ will dive deep into the concept of time.

Bigg Boss 18 House Tour

Designed by Omung Kumar, the Bigg Boss 18 house will boast a futuristic aesthetic that ties into the season’s time-centric theme. The house will immerse contestants in an environment that blends elements from the past, present, and future, making it a visually engaging and interactive setting for both the housemates and viewers.

Upon entering the house, audiences will be greeted by a striking horse, similar to last season’s entrance, adding a bold and adventurous vibe. The house also features a cave-like design. Check out the photos below.

#BiggBoss18 house – Garden Area. One big horse with elevated space to chill. House entrances have fort-type designs. Castle type design also near swimming pool. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/ATxFSdkLJ3 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 3, 2024

Confirmed Contestants for Bigg Boss 18

This season’s lineup features a mix of TV actors, actresses, and well-known personalities, promising a diverse range of personalities. The confirmed contestants include:

Gurucharan Singh (TV actor)

Hema Sharma (Actress)

Chum Darang (Arunachalee Actress)

Alice Kaushik (TV actress)

Nia Sharma (TV actress)

Arfeen Khan (Hrithik Roshan’s life coach)

Sara Arfeen Khan (Arfeen’s wife and actress)

Karanveer Mehra (TV actor)

Chahat Pandey (TV actress)

Muskan Bamne (TV actress)

Nyrra Banerjee (TV actress)

Shehzada Dhami (TV actor)

Avinash Mishra (TV actor)

Shilpa Shirodkar (TV actress)

Shoaib Ibrahim (TV actor)

Eisha Singh (TV Actress)

The combination of seasoned veterans like Shilpa Shirodkar and fan-favorite Nia Sharma, along with fresh faces like Chum Darang, ensures that Bigg Boss 18 will have its fair share of sparks and surprises.

Which contestant are you most excited to see in the Bigg Boss 18 house? Let us know in the comments below! Stay tuned to Siasat.com.