A tour inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s luxurious Vanity Van – Video

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo needs no introduction. She is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and an inspiration for many women. Bebo is one ‘Over-The-Top’ diva who makes you swoon with every performance which she does effortlessly. From Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to Geet in Jab We Met, fans just love her iconic onscreen presentation which we all agree is ‘on-point’. Don’t you?

The Pataudi queen is one of the most successful and bankable actresses in India currently. She is known for owning some of the most luxurious and expensive things right from bags and watches to cars. Her lavish Vanity Van too is among them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Vanity Van

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Good News actress shared several inside pictures of a luxe vanity van.

In the pictures, you can see how the Vanity Van features a minimalist, monochrome palette with a few pops of color. Apart from that, there’s also a wall that features Ivory wood panels. The dressing area includes a white oval vanity mirror framed with lights and matching tables. You can also spot a few picture frames and paintings around the van that add a personal touch.

The diva is seen relaxing with a face mask in one photo, whereas the image after that shows her getting her hair and makeup done by the famous celebrity artist Mickey Contractor and renowned hair stylist Mike Desir. Many known personalities such as Rhea Kapoor, and Janvhi Kapoor commented on the picture.

In May 2020, Versis Entertainment, the talent management company that works with Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared a video showing off the actress’ vanity van and it is all things chic just like Bebo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has earlier treated her fans with pictures from her vanity van where she is seen munching some delicious food with her team.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a busy bee as she has her hands full with her upcoming movie The Crew. Helmed by Rhea Kapoor, the film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon which is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Apart from them the film also features Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role. Aside from that, she will also be seen in a thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh titled The Devotion Of Suspect X.