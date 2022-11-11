A tour inside Mouni Roy’s multi-crore home [Video]

Mumbai: Mouni Roy is one actress who had an incredible journey in the entertainment industry. The diva started her career on TV with 2007’s popular soap opera ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and went on to grab some of the big projects in Bollywood.

Mouni made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold (2018). Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China are some of the other films she has been part of. 2022 had been for her as she received love and applause for her antagonist role in the year’s biggest Hindi movie Brahmastra.

The actress enjoys a huge fan following of 25.2M followers on Instagram who are keen in knowing more about the actress. In this write-up, let’s have a look at her beautiful abode.

Inside Mouni Roy’s Home















Mouni Roy (YouTube)

Mouni Roy collaborated with Asian Paint’s YouTube series, Where The Heart Is and gave her fans a peek into her palatial home which has a very contemporary and relaxing vibe.

The major attraction is the balcony with lush greenery, where Mouni spends her quality time with her husband Suraj. Her home has well-decorated furnishings, breathtaking views and deep sofas. The living room is all things lavish and simple, which will give you cozy vibes. It has a beige-coloured sofa for sitting and is filled with fluffy cushions and dense carpet for comfort.

While talking about home Mouni said “Home has never been a place, it has always been my people, my family. Now that I am all grown up, I realise it is very important to have a materialist sense of belonging, a space that you can come back to. Home is wherever I need to be and I need to set up that place with as much love with a feeling that it’s my home, it’s my space”.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy is shooting for her next project “The वरGIN Tree” co-starring Sanjay Dutt, which will hit the big screen in 2023