A tour inside Shraddha Kapoor’s multicrore house [Photos]

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor is a well-known Bollywood actress known for her bubbly personality and grounded nature despite coming from a film family. Her home in Mumbai’s posh Juhu neighborhood reflects her personal taste and style perfectly. Despite her film family roots, she maintains a grounded and humble persona. Her parents, Shakti and Shivangi Kolhapure, and her brother, Siddhant Kapoor, live in Mumbai’s Juhu neighborhood.This property is estimated to cost around 10 crore. Let’s take a look inside her house and discover its various aspects.

The vast expanse of the Arabian Sea visible from Shraddha’s balcony is the first thing that draws the eye upon entering her home. She has created comfortable seating areas adjacent to the balcony to take advantage of the natural beauty. It’s a great place to spend time with family, friends, and her dog.

Shraddha has impeccable taste in wooden furnishings, as shown by her living and dining areas. Teak-wood wall-mounted cabinets, wooden flooring, and ceiling beams add volume to the space, which is painted nude beige with pastel pink highlights. Both the chairs and the glass-top table on the royally styled wooden dining table have engraved designs. The living room also functions as a puja room, where the Kapoor family holds religious ceremonies.

Shraddha enjoys decorating her walls with paintings, photographs, and antiques. Her bedroom has a wall covered in family photos, which adds a personal touch to the space. The entire house has a significant number of vintage artifacts that contribute to the overall vibe.

The walls in most of the spaces are painted in neutral and pastel colours, creating a light and appealing backdrop for photographs. Shraddha’s reading corner is a designated area for pure enjoyment and relaxation. It has a large wooden shelf for her favourite books, a bright wicker chair, and vibrant prints.

Shraddha’s bedroom is a unique space that reflects her personality. Plants have been installed in her wall-length window hidden behind a sliding door to add a touch of greenery. Her adorable plush soft toys add a cute factor to the room.

Shraddha’s home has a meditative corner with greenery spaced between her balcony outdoor seating area and the high roof. It’s the ideal spot for some peace and quiet in the midst of her hectic schedule.

Shraddha, as a mainstream film actress, requires a separate vanity area adjacent to her bedroom. The bulb-studded oval mirror and the aqua-themed sliding wardrobe add to the room’s glitz.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming films include Chaalbaaz in London and Stree 2.