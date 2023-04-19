A tour inside Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new lavish home [Video]

Mumbai: Television actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who rose to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss 16, has won the hearts of many with her acting skills and confident personality. Despite her young age, she has achieved many milestones and has become one of the top actresses in the entertainment industry.

Recently, Sumbul shared the great news with her fans that she has purchased a new house in the city of dreams, Mumbai. The actress shared a glimpse of her new lavish abode with her fans through her first YouTube vlog.

In the video, Sumbul takes viewers on a tour of the house, showcasing the spacious living room, the cozy bedroom, and the modern kitchen. She also shows off her favorite corner of the house.

Throughout the tour, Sumbul shares anecdotes and memories associated with each room, making the video feel personal and intimate. She also speaks about adding her personal touch to the decor and furnishings. ‘Dancing Room’ is the highlight of her house where the actress rehearses for the events.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s fans have been thrilled to see the actress’s new home and have been showering her with love and compliments. Many have also expressed their excitement to see her future vlogs documenting her life in her new house. Watch the video below.