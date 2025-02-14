A walk through the old memories of Hyderabad’s Numaish

For generations of Hyderabadis, Numaish has always been more than just an annual exhibition, it’s a treasure trove of nostalgia, woven with stories of childhood joys and family outings. As yet another season of the All India Industrial Exhibition draws to a close, Siasat.com took the opportunity to talk to longtime visitors who fondly recall how different Numaish was in the past, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s.

More than just a fair

Unlike today, where malls and marketplaces are scattered across Hyderabad, shopping options were limited back then. This made Numaish a highly anticipated affair, offering everything under one roof. From textiles and handicrafts to home essentials, visitors eagerly waited for the exhibition each year to explore new products. The thrill of walking through the exhibition grounds, discovering hidden gems at each stall, was an experience unlike any other.

One longtime visitor reminisced about how the layout of the exhibition used to be much different. “Back then, the stalls were far apart as not so many businesses used to participate unlike now, when the lanes are crowded with stalls packed tightly together,” she shared.

A glimpse of the modern-day Numaish which is often packed.

Interestingly, Numaish was more than about shopping. According to a 53-year-old housewife, Numaish was also an unsaid matchmaking ground. Mothers would keenly observe potential suitors for their sons or daughters, making casual introductions amid the stalls. Many visitors would dress in their finest outfits, knowing that a chance encounter could lead to something more meaningful.

Another fond memory was Ladies’ Day, which used to take place once every week, unlike today, when it happens only once during the entire exhibition. On this day, only women were allowed into the fairgrounds. “It was the one day we could browse the stalls at ease, without the usual crowds,” she shared.

The simple joys of Numaish

While today’s visitors might spend thousands at Numaish, there was a time when a mere Rs. 5 was enough for an entire evening of fun. Rehana Khan, a long-time visitor fondly recalled how her father would hand her Rs. 5 for the trip, and that small amount was enough to bring immense happiness. “I would sometimes splurge it on the candle-powered steam-boat or ice cream. It felt like a luxury back then,” she said. Of course, no visit to Numaish was complete without a ride on the toy train or a spin on the Ferris wheel which were way cheaper. Just as they excite children today, these rides were among the biggest attractions decades ago, drawing families in for a fun-filled evening.

Food has always been a central part of the Numaish experience, and even decades ago, mirchi bhajiya was a crowd favourite. “The crispiness, the spice—it was something we always looked forward to,” another visitor shared.

Numaish’s iconic toy train (Image Source: Siasat.com)

Beyond shopping and food, Numaish was also a cultural hotspot. It was one of the biggest platforms for poets and artists, particularly for mushairas. Renowned shayars from across the city would recite their verses to captivated audiences, making it an unforgettable experience for poetry lovers. “It was a place where we discovered new voices in poetry, and the charm of those gatherings was unmatched,” a longtime attendee reminisced.

While Numaish has evolved over the years, for those who experienced its golden days, it remains a cherished part of Hyderabad’s cultural fabric. Indeed, Numaish continues to evoke warm memories with every edition.

What were some of your favourite memories of Numaish? Comment below.